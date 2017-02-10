Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop decries violence, corruption

February 10, 2017

A Nigerian bishop has decried widespread corruption and violence in Africa’s largest nation, according to the Lagos-based Guardian.

Archbishop Augustine Akubeze of Benin City urged Catholics to call on the Blessed Virgin “to help us overcome these endless and senseless killings of people.”

“Let us ask her to help us bring an end to armed robbery, kidnapping and corruption,” he continued. “We will be able to know and appreciate Mary more when we listen and contemplate her message at Fatima.”

The nation of 186.1 million is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.

