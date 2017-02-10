Catholic World News

Aleppo described as ‘post-apocalyptic’

February 10, 2017

The spokesman for Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, described the situation in east Aleppo as “post-apocalyptic” and “beyond human imagination.”

Patrick Nicholson told Vatican Radio that 1.8 million people in the Syrian city lack water and that the situation is particularly bleak in east Aleppo, which until recently was controlled by rebel forces.

