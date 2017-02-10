Catholic World News

Anti-Defamation League welcomes Pope’s condemnation of anti-Semitism

February 10, 2017

Following a February 9 audience with Pope Francis, the Anti-Defamation League welcomed the Pope’s denunciation of anti-Semitism.

“We know you understand and share our concern about the resurgence of anti-Semitism, especially in Europe,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the organization’s CEO.

“We share your concern about the horrendous persecution of ethnic and cultural minorities, many of them Christians,” he added. “Indeed, we are troubled that the world seems not to pay enough attention to this tragic situation.”

Greenblatt also praised the Pope for his advocacy on behalf of refugees.

