Women bring harmony to family, Pope says

February 09, 2017

The distinctive role of woman is to bring harmony into the world, Pope Francis said in his homily at a morning Mass at the Domus Sanctae Marthae on February 9.

“Without the woman there is no harmony,” the Pope said. He said that in a marriage the proper relationship is not one of equality, nor is one partner superior to the other. “It’s just that the man does not bring harmony,” he said. “It’s her.”

References:

