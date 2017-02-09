Catholic World News

Financial questions stall momentum of French Catholic presidential candidate

The presidential candidacy of Francois Fillon, who has made an explicit appeal to the Catholic tradition in France, has been rocked by accusations that he used his influence to obtain sinecures for his wife and children.

An investigative report in Le Canard Enchainé said that Fillon arranged jobs for his wife and two children. The jobs allegedly involved no real work, and netted the family close to €1 million.

