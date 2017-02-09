Catholic World News

Catholic schools challenge barren culture and sow hope, Pope says

February 09, 2017

Speaking on February 9 to the members of the Congregation for Catholic Education, Pope Francis said that Catholic schools “have the mission of offering horizons open to transcendence.”

The Pope said that Catholic schools are “a most valuable resource for the evangelization of culture, even in those countries and cities where hostile situations challenge us to greater creativity.” He spoke about the need to combat “an intrusive individualism, which makes us humanly poor and culturally barren.”

Catholic schools should also promote a “culture of dialogue,” the Pontiff continued. In opposition to extremism, he said, Catholic educational institutions should promote mutual respect and appreciation for cultural diversity. Dialogue, in Catholic universities, should be recognized as “a method of intellectual dialogue aimed at the search for truth.”

Finally, the Holy Father said, Catholic education should be a means of “sowing hope.”

