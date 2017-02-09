Catholic World News

Pope lauds Jesuit journal for courageous editorial approach

February 09, 2017

Pope Francis met on February 9 with the editorial staff of Civilta Cattolica, to celebrate the publication of the 4,000th issue of the Jesuit journal.

The Pope praised the publication for its “direct service to the Apostolic See,” and remarked that Civilta Cattolica “continues courageously to navigate in open waters.”

The Pope said that Catholics should “never be afraid of open waters, and must never seek the shelter of safe harbors.” Addressing the journal’s staff, he said: “You above all, as Jesuits: avoid clinging to certainties and security.”

Civilta Cattolica has long been regarded as a semi-official Vatican publication, because its contents are approved in advance by the Holy See. The journal has gained added influence under Pope Francis, with its editor, Father Antonio Spadaro, serving as one of the Pope’s closest advisers.

The Pope alluded to this relationship, saying that the tie to the Roman Pontiff “has always been an essential feature of your journal.” He then made an apparent reference to current controversies in the Church:

You are in the barque of St. Peter. At times in history – today as before – it may be buffeted by the waves, and we should not be surprised by this. But even the very sailors called to row in the barque of Peter can row in the opposite direction. It has always happened.

The Pope also welcomed the introduction of new editions of Civilta Cattolica, which is now published in Spanish, English, French, and Korean. He encouraged the editorial staff to continue challenging readers, saying that their work should be characterized by three words: restlessness, a sense of incompleteness, and imagination.

The current issue of Civilta Cattolica features an essay by the deputy editor, Father Giancarlo Pani, in which he questions about the teaching of St. John Paul II that women can never be ordained to the priesthood.

