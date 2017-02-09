Catholic World News

Pope: troubled by ‘rigid’ religious orders that attract vocations

“The decline of religious life in the West worries me,” Pope Francis said in an exchange with superiors of men’s religious orders. Nevertheless the Pope said that he was troubled by “restorationist” orders that “offer security but instead give only rigidity.”

“When they tell me that there is a congregation that draws so many vocations, I must confess that I worry,” the Pope said.

The Holy Father went on to say that some religious orders are “Pelagians.” He said that “they want to go back to ascetism,” and devote themselves to defense of faith and morals. But then, he said, “some scandal emerges involving the founder.”

Pope Francis concluded his criticism of tradition-minded orders by observing: “The Holy Spirit is not triumphalist.”

The Pope made these remarks in a meeting with the superiors of male religious orders in November of last year. The transcript of the question-and-answer session was made public February 9.

“Being radical in prophecy. This is extremely important to me,” the Pope said.

Questioned about his choice of youth and vocational discernment theme for the next meeting of the Synod of Bishops, the Pope spoke about the need to avoid rigidity in the formation of new priests:

It is currently one of the biggest problems we have in priests’ training. In education we are used to dealing with black and white formulas, but not with the grey areas of life. And what matters is life, not formulas. We must grow in discernment. The logic of black and white can lead to abstract casuistry. Discernment, meanwhile, means moving forward through the grey of life according to the will of God. And the will of God is to be sought according to the true doctrine of the Gospel and not in the rigidity of an abstract doctrine.

The Pontiff also addressed the question of sexual abuse in religious life, saying that “it is clear that the devil is at work.” He quickly added, however: “But let’s be clear: this is a disease. If we are not convinced that this is a disease, we cannot solve the problem.”

