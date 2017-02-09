Pope: troubled by ‘rigid’ religious orders that attract vocations
February 09, 2017
“The decline of religious life in the West worries me,” Pope Francis said in an exchange with superiors of men’s religious orders. Nevertheless the Pope said that he was troubled by “restorationist” orders that “offer security but instead give only rigidity.”
“When they tell me that there is a congregation that draws so many vocations, I must confess that I worry,” the Pope said.
The Holy Father went on to say that some religious orders are “Pelagians.” He said that “they want to go back to ascetism,” and devote themselves to defense of faith and morals. But then, he said, “some scandal emerges involving the founder.”
Pope Francis concluded his criticism of tradition-minded orders by observing: “The Holy Spirit is not triumphalist.”
The Pope made these remarks in a meeting with the superiors of male religious orders in November of last year. The transcript of the question-and-answer session was made public February 9.
“Being radical in prophecy. This is extremely important to me,” the Pope said.
Questioned about his choice of youth and vocational discernment theme for the next meeting of the Synod of Bishops, the Pope spoke about the need to avoid rigidity in the formation of new priests:
It is currently one of the biggest problems we have in priests’ training. In education we are used to dealing with black and white formulas, but not with the grey areas of life. And what matters is life, not formulas. We must grow in discernment. The logic of black and white can lead to abstract casuistry. Discernment, meanwhile, means moving forward through the grey of life according to the will of God. And the will of God is to be sought according to the true doctrine of the Gospel and not in the rigidity of an abstract doctrine.
The Pontiff also addressed the question of sexual abuse in religious life, saying that “it is clear that the devil is at work.” He quickly added, however: “But let’s be clear: this is a disease. If we are not convinced that this is a disease, we cannot solve the problem.”
Posted by: danflaherty210701793 -
Today 6:07 PM ET USA
As one who attends the Tridentine Mass, I understand where the Holy Father is coming from. All too well. The problem is that criticisms of "rigidity" is used as code for undermining the Catechism of the Catholic Church and takes away the credibility of the critique. Clergy that empathize with what Pope Francis says here need to realize how much of their own problems they've created. Given a choice between a rigid priest and a dissenting one, I'll take the former and find a way to cope.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Today 5:41 PM ET USA
Abstract doctrine? How about an example Holy Father! Are the Commandments abstract, Jesus' teaching on marriage, mortal sin, sanctifying grace? Discernment has become the papal magic bullet to create grey or even worse to justify situation ethics where human consciences claim to be able to overrule God on the theory that He is abstract and grey! Again is this rigidity canard, constantly repeated, papal projection? Physician heal thyself!
Posted by: AgnesDay -
Today 4:33 PM ET USA
Maybe the Holy Father is so personally secure that the Commandments don't have to set parameters for his behaviors, but no so I. I am a child in spirit, and I need to know where my Father has drawn the line. He has set it out of love, and I follow it in love.
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Today 4:17 PM ET USA
Complaining about asceticism? This is just a member of a religious order in decline, bitter and hostile to other religious orders that have made different choices and are often thriving. Dumping every type of ascetical practice was one of the striking things in the transformation of the Jesuits in the 50 and 60s. Latin America had some notorious cases of traditional-ish groups with scandals with their leaders, it is simply wrong to suggest that is universal among traditional groups.
Posted by: Jerome -
Today 4:15 PM ET USA
I usually have difficulty fitting in the 500 character limit. This times it's easy. Good. Freaking. Grief.
Posted by: MWCooney01 -
Today 3:48 PM ET USA
"He who is not with me is against me." How's that for some black-and-white rigidity?