Catholic World News

Pope deplores anti-Semitism

February 09, 2017

Pope Francis received a delegation from the Anti-Defamation League on February 9 and denounced anti-Semitism “in all its forms as completely contrary to Christian principles and every vision worthy of the human person.”

Speaking in the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis said that “caring for the sacred gift of all human life and safeguarding its dignity, from conception to death, is the best way of preventing every type of violence.”

“Faced with too much violence spreading throughout the world, we are called to a greater nonviolence, which does not mean passivity, but active promotion of the good,” the Pope continued. “Indeed, if it is necessary to pull out the weeds of evil, it is even more vital to sow the seeds of goodness: to cultivate justice, to foster accord, to sustain integration, without growing weary.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!