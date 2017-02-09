Catholic World News

Humanitarian crisis in portions of eastern Ukraine

February 09, 2017

Amid escalating violence in eastern Ukraine, thousands have been left without electricity and water, according to Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

Caritas highlighted the plight of the residents of Avdiivka, a city of 35,000.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!