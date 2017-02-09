Catholic World News

Pakistan’s parliament outlaws lynching, forced conversion

February 09, 2017

The Pakistani parliament has passed a law outlawing lynching and forced conversions.

The move was welcomed by lay Christian activists. Samuel Pyara, president of the Bright Future Society, told AsiaNews that “mob justice has become a part of people’s mindset. There was a great need to make it a punishable offense, and we appreciate the government’s action.”

The nation of 202 million is 97% Muslim.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.