Pakistan’s parliament outlaws lynching, forced conversion

February 09, 2017

The Pakistani parliament has passed a law outlawing lynching and forced conversions.

The move was welcomed by lay Christian activists. Samuel Pyara, president of the Bright Future Society, told AsiaNews that “mob justice has become a part of people’s mindset. There was a great need to make it a punishable offense, and we appreciate the government’s action.”

The nation of 202 million is 97% Muslim.

