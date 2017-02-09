Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS: action alert on human trafficking legislation

February 09, 2017

Catholics Confront Global Poverty, a partnership of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services, has called upon Catholics to urge their representatives to support legislation similar to the Business Supply Chain Transparency on Trafficking and Slavery Act of 2015, which failed to advance through Congress.

“It is important that companies make information about their products’ supply chains public to ensure their products are not the result of child and forced labor, slavery and human trafficking,” states the suggested message to representatives and senators.

