Morocco: conversion from Islam should not be punished by death
February 09, 2017
Retracting a 2012 ruling, Morocco’s High Religious Committee has ruled that persons who convert from Islam should no longer be punished by death by religious decree.
The committee “redefined apostasy not as a religious issue but as a political stand more closely aligned with ‘high treason,’” according to a report by New York-based Morocco World News.
In a front-page article, the Vatican newspaper characterized the committee’s decision as part of a “framework of reforms, inspired by a line of cultural openness and religious pluralism, desired by the sovereign, Mohammed VI.”
Morocco, a nation of 33.7 million, is 99% Muslim.
References:
- Morocco’s High Religious Committee Says Apostates Should Not Be Killed (Morocco World News)
- Non più traditori dell’islam (L’Osservatore Romano)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!