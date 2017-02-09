Catholic World News

Morocco: conversion from Islam should not be punished by death

February 09, 2017

Retracting a 2012 ruling, Morocco’s High Religious Committee has ruled that persons who convert from Islam should no longer be punished by death by religious decree.

The committee “redefined apostasy not as a religious issue but as a political stand more closely aligned with ‘high treason,’” according to a report by New York-based Morocco World News.

In a front-page article, the Vatican newspaper characterized the committee’s decision as part of a “framework of reforms, inspired by a line of cultural openness and religious pluralism, desired by the sovereign, Mohammed VI.”

Morocco, a nation of 33.7 million, is 99% Muslim.

