Catholic World News

Gallup diocese emerges from bankruptcy

February 08, 2017

The Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, has emerged from bankruptcy, with court approval of a reorganization plan that provides $17.6 million in compensation to 57 sex-abuse victims.

The Gallup diocese had filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2013. There are now 15 American Catholic dioceses and archdioceses that have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!