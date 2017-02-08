Catholic World News

Cardinals meet with India’s president, discuss kidnapped priest

February 08, 2017

Three Indian cardinals met on February 9 with President Narendra Modi, to discuss the plight of Father Tom Uzhunalil, the Indian missionary who was kidnapped in Yemen last March.

Cardinals Baselios Cleemis, George Alencherry, and Oswald Gracias urged Modi to take action to ensure the release of Father Uzhunalil. The Indian government has said that it is working toward that end, but Church leaders are looking for a more definite commitment.

Late in December, a video was released in which the kidnapped priest, noticeably gaunt, pleaded for help. Father Uzhunalil said that he felt he had been forgotten, and that his health was deteriorating.

Shortly after the video’s release, a spokesman for the Indian government said that the missionary priest had been warned against going to Yemen.

