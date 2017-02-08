Cardinal Marx: no reason for questions on Amoris Laetitia
February 08, 2017
Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has said that there is no reason for confusion regarding the meaning of Amoris Laetitia, since the papal document is “very clear.”
Cardinal Marx told the National Catholic Register that the German bishops’ conference had no difficulty in reaching agreement on the proper interpretation of Amoris Laetitia. The German bishops issued guidelines saying that divorced and remarried Catholics could be admitted to Communion in some cases. Those guidelines, the cardinal said, reflectede “a clear position and the line of the Pope is very clear.”
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Today 3:34 PM ET USA
If the papal document is that clear, why the questions? The only cases divorced/remarried could be admitted consistent with Church teaching is by living as brother and siser and there's no danger of scandal. If Cardinal Marx is standing for the proposition that persons in adulterous unions can in some cases can receive Communion while continuing the adultery this contrary to Divine Law and Catholic teaching hence the dubia as to what Pope Francis is saying?