Cardinal Marx: no reason for questions on Amoris Laetitia

February 08, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has said that there is no reason for confusion regarding the meaning of Amoris Laetitia, since the papal document is “very clear.”

Cardinal Marx told the National Catholic Register that the German bishops’ conference had no difficulty in reaching agreement on the proper interpretation of Amoris Laetitia. The German bishops issued guidelines saying that divorced and remarried Catholics could be admitted to Communion in some cases. Those guidelines, the cardinal said, reflectede “a clear position and the line of the Pope is very clear.”

