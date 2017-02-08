Catholic World News

Orthodox, Anglican leaders join in call for end to modern slavery

February 08, 2017

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople have released a joint appeal for an end to all forms of modern slavery.

In their statement—released at the conclusion of a conference on slavery in human trafficking that was held in Constantinople this week—Archbishop Justin Welby and Patriarch Bartholomew described “all forms of human enslavement as the most heinous of sins inasmuch as it violates the free will and the integrity of every human being created in the image of God.”

The joint statement calls upon government leaders to “find appropriate and effective ways” of stopping human trafficking, prosecuting those involved, and protecting potential victims.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!