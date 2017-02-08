Catholic World News

English bishop sees ‘growing problem’ in discord over Amoris Laetitia, asks prayers

February 08, 2017

An English bishop has asked for prayers for the Church because of the “growing problem” arising from different interpretations of Amoris Laetitia.

Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth revealed that in discussion with the Council of Priests in his diocese, the question arose whether pastors should be guided by their bishop or by the Pope. He replied: “I’d say both!”

The bishop admitted, however, that “there’s a growing problem” because of disagreements over the Amoris Laetitia. He recommended: “let’s pray for the Church.”

Bishop Egan has stated flatly that the papal document does not allow for divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion—a reading that conflicts with the guidelines issued by other bishops.

