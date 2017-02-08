Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader affirms ‘love and devotedness’ to Pope

February 08, 2017

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has affirmed his “love and devotedness” toward Pope Francis.

Last year, the major archbishop said that many Ukrainian Catholics felt betrayed by the Pope because of the wording of a joint statement signed by the Pope and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

“We bring a testimony of son’s love and devotedness to His Holiness Pope Francis, a unity sealed by blood of our martyrs and confessors of our Church in the 20th century,” the major archbishop recently told the apostolic nuncio.

