Hungarian government gives grant to Russian churches

February 08, 2017

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary has granted funds to the nation’s Russian Orthodox diocese to complete the reconstruction of the cathedral in Budapest, which was badly damaged in World War II.

The Hungarian government has also granted funds for the construction of a new Russian Orthodox church in Hévíz, a small town known for its spas.

