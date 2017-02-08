Catholic World News

Fight corruption, Romanian Orthodox Church urges

February 08, 2017

Some 600,000 Romanians took to the streets to protest a law that would have weakened penalties for corruption. Following seven days of protests, the government repealed the measure.

Amid the protests, the patriarchate of the Romanian Orthodox Church stated that “the fight against corruption must go on, and the offenders must be prosecuted, because theft and fraud morally and materially debase society.”

The nation of 21.6 million is 82% Orthodox, 6% Protestant, and 4% Catholic.

