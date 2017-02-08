Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission reiterates position on migration

February 08, 2017

The EU has signed an agreement with the Libyan government to curb the flow of migrants from Libya into Europe—prompting the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) to reiterate its position on migration.

COMECE stated that “stronger external border controls do not free Europe from its obligation to save lives and from offering a fair, transparent and efficient asylum system based on high protection standards.”

