Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: the Church is distinct from partisan politics

February 08, 2017

In a front-page opinion piece in the February 8 edition of L’Osservatore Romano, Italian historian and journalist Lucetta Scaraffia wrote that Pope Francis has firmly upheld Catholic teaching on abortion, homosexual marriage without tying Catholic moral teaching to “partisan choices.”

“The Church’s position on the two crucial issues of our time, migrants and life, is clear and autonomous from politics,” she continued, as she recalled that Napoleon, far from an ally of the Church, favored legislation against abortion.

The Church, Scaraffia added, risks being “used, manipulated, [and] misrepresented” when she is identified with a political party. Scaraffia advised Catholics not to be “influenced by the voices that seem to know what is the right way just because it seems easier.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!