Israel OK seizure of Palestinian land for Jewish settlements

February 07, 2017

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has approved legislation that gives retroactive legal authority for the seizure of Palestinian land on the West Bank for the construction of Israeli settlements.

The legislation, narrowly approved by the Knesset, gives the previous Palestinian owners the right to payment for their property, or the title to other land. The policy has drawn angry opposition from Palestinian leaders, who argue that the expansion of West-Bank settlements shows Israel’s disdain for the “two-state” solution.

