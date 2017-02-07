Australian royal commission finds 7% of Catholic priests accused of abuse
February 07, 2017
The royal commission investigating sexual abuse in Australia has released findings that show more than 4,000 accusations against Catholic institutions and Catholic clergy.
The Australian Royal Commission in studying Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse said that between the years 1980 and 2015, 7% of all the Catholic priests in Australia had been accused of sexual abuse.
Francis Sullivan, the head of a separate independent commission set up by the Australian Catholic bishops’ conference in response to the sex-abuse scandal, said that the new report indicated a “massive failure” by Church officials. “These numbers are shocking, and they are indefensible,” he said.
Archbishop Anthony Fisher agreed. “As Catholics we hang our heads in shame,” he said.
References:
- Data shows scope of sexual abuse in Australian Church (Crux)
- Australian archbishop: ‘As Catholics we hang our heads in shame’ (RNS)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 2:47 PM ET USA
This report is missing important details: 1) Accusations are not the same as actual abuses; false accusations do happen. 2) What is defined today as "abuse" can range from a single accidental (unintended) touch to serial rape of multiple victims. 3) Any report that omits, or conceals, the predominantly homosexual nature of clerical sexual abuse isn't fully honest; it smears the Church and propels lawsuits but without leading to real solutions for the future.