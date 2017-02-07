Catholic World News

Australian royal commission finds 7% of Catholic priests accused of abuse

February 07, 2017

The royal commission investigating sexual abuse in Australia has released findings that show more than 4,000 accusations against Catholic institutions and Catholic clergy.

The Australian Royal Commission in studying Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse said that between the years 1980 and 2015, 7% of all the Catholic priests in Australia had been accused of sexual abuse.

Francis Sullivan, the head of a separate independent commission set up by the Australian Catholic bishops’ conference in response to the sex-abuse scandal, said that the new report indicated a “massive failure” by Church officials. “These numbers are shocking, and they are indefensible,” he said.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher agreed. “As Catholics we hang our heads in shame,” he said.

