Rome police search for source of posters criticizing Pope

February 07, 2017

Police in Rome are trying to identify the source of the posters that appeared around the city this past weekend, criticizing Pope Francis.

The posters, written in a local dialect, were evidently prepared by conservative Catholics. But no group or individual has taken credit for them.

Although political posters are common in Rome, the anti-papal messages were posted illegally. Police are examining footage from security cameras to try to identify those responsible.

