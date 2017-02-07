Catholic World News

Chinese official, tied to organ harvesting, invited to Vatican conference

February 07, 2017

Huang Jiefu, the Chinese official in charge of his country’s organ-transplant program has been invited to participate in a Vatican conference on organ trafficking, in spite of evidence that the Chinese regime harvests organs from prisoners slated for execution.

China officially banned the practice of removing vital organs from convicted prisoners in 2015. But suspicions linger that some condemned prisoners are listed as “volunteer donors” without their consent. Chinese policies are also questioned by investigators who say that the number of organ transplants each year is 6 to 10 times as great as the country’s official statistics indicate.

The invitation to Huang Jiefu was extended by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences: the same office that recently issued an invitation to Paul Ehrlich, the discredited author of The Population Bomb and an enthusiastic supporter of contraception and abortion.

Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, dismissed criticism of the invitation to Huang Jiefu, saying that conference at which the Chinese official will speak would be “an academic exercise and not a reprise of contentious political assertions.”

