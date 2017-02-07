Catholic World News

Pope’s 2017 Lenten message focuses on rich man, Lazarus

February 07, 2017

Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s parable of the rich man and Lazarus in his message for Lent 2017, which begins March 1.

“Let us find inspiration in this meaningful story, for it provides a key to understanding what we need to do in order to attain true happiness and eternal life,” the Pope said.

The message, dated October 18 and released February 7, is entitled “The Word is a gift. Other persons are a gift.”

The brief message has three sections:

The other person is a gift

Sin blinds us

The Word is a gift

“Let us pray for one another so that, by sharing in the victory of Christ, we may open our doors to the weak and poor,” the Pope concluded. “Then we will be able to experience and share to the full the joy of Easter.”

References:

