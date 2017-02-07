Catholic World News

Myanmar: 60 Christian churches destroyed since 2011

February 07, 2017

Reporting on the underreported story of the persecution of Christians in Myanmar (Burma), John Allen noted recently that more than 60 churches have been destroyed in Kachin state since 2011.

“Thousands of civilians, many of them Christian, have fled into China,” Allen added, “prompting the Chinese authorities at one stage to deploy its military along the border, leaving 2,000 people trapped and 10,000 more to take refuge” in the border town of Manhai.

The nation of 56.9 million is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!