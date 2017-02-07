Catholic World News

Church in Iraq calls for assistance to rebuild towns liberated from ISIS

February 07, 2017

Stating that the vast majority of displaced Iraqi Christians wish to return home, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate has called for financial assistance from the US, the EU, and the Iraqi government to rebuild Christian villages recently liberated from the rule of the Islamic State.

“We thank the Iraqi army and the [Kurdish] Peshmarga forces for liberating the area,” the patriarchate said in a statement. “However, many of these homes, churches, and service institutions were destroyed, burned and looted, in addition to the damaged infrastructure.”

