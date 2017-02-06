In homily, Pope again warns against ‘rigid’ focus on Commandments
February 06, 2017
Pope Francis once again decried a “rigid” approach to Christianity, in his homily at a morning Mass at the Vatican on February 6.
God created the world and then created man, the Pope said, “To have someone... with whom to share his fullness.” Then to “set things right” God sent his Son to redeem the world. This is the great challenge of faith, the Pope said: to recognie the wonders of creation and redemption and to “receive the gift of the Father.”
In this context the Holy Father said that some people are unable to receive the gift, and instead have “sought refuge in the rigidity of the Commandments.” He advised Christians to ask themselves: “Do I hide in the rigidity of the closed Commandmentts, that are more and more ‘safe,’ but that do not give joy, becaues they do not make you free?”
Posted by: KC627 -
Feb. 06, 2017 4:24 PM ET USA
I agree with ElizabethD. I went to Vatican Radio and checked his homily. Here is an example of what the Pope says that makes the homily hard to understand (at least for me): "Or do I hide in the rigidity of the closed Commandments, that are more and more “safe” – with emphasis on the scare-quotes – but that do not give joy, because they does not make you free." What does he mean by "Closed Commandments? Can somebody clarify?
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Feb. 06, 2017 3:10 PM ET USA
?! As usual, no clue what he means. Not only do I "rigidly" follow the Commandment against adultery, I follow the Lord Jesus' counsel to go beyond the "safe" ("with emphasis on the scare quotes"?! according to Vatican Radio) letter of the law, remaining chastely celibate for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. Jesus says He came not to abolish the law but to fulfill it, and gives us a new commandment of Charity, going beyond mere fulfillment of the law to glorious freedom of the children of God.