Catholic World News

In homily, Pope again warns against ‘rigid’ focus on Commandments

February 06, 2017

Pope Francis once again decried a “rigid” approach to Christianity, in his homily at a morning Mass at the Vatican on February 6.

God created the world and then created man, the Pope said, “To have someone... with whom to share his fullness.” Then to “set things right” God sent his Son to redeem the world. This is the great challenge of faith, the Pope said: to recognie the wonders of creation and redemption and to “receive the gift of the Father.”

In this context the Holy Father said that some people are unable to receive the gift, and instead have “sought refuge in the rigidity of the Commandments.” He advised Christians to ask themselves: “Do I hide in the rigidity of the closed Commandmentts, that are more and more ‘safe,’ but that do not give joy, becaues they do not make you free?”

References: