Action Alert!
On this day each month we have little regular pledged income: Just $106.   Become a monthly Sustaining Member today and SAVE THE DAY!
Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate: foreign troops, sectarian militias could endanger Iraq’s future

February 06, 2017

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Raphael Louis Sako has said that there is no need for either foreign troops or sectarian militia groups to protect Christians in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains region, recently liberated from the grasp of the Islamic State.

The Iraqi prelate, who has argued against Western involvement in the region, said that an international presence might be temporarily helpful, in encouraging Christians to return to their homes. But he argued that “foreign bullying” could become a danger if troops remained in place, and that militia groups identifying themselves as Christian would deepen sectarian problems.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.