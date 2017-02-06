Catholic World News

Vatican unveils Charter for Health Care Workers

February 06, 2017

At a Vatican press conference on February 6, the new dicastery for Integral Human Development introduced a new Charter for Health-Care Workers.

The press conference was held in anticipation of the 25th World Day of the Sick, which will be observed on February 11, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Msgr. Jean-Marie Mate Musivi Mupendawatu, the secretary of the dicastery, presided. (Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect, was scheduled to headline the event but was unable to attend.)

Msgr. Musivi Mupendawatu spoke on the theme of the Pope’s message for the World Day of the sick, which focuses on “amazement at what God has accomplished.” He also observed that the new Charter for Health-Care Workers “reaffirms the sacredness of life and its indispensability inasmuch as it is a gift from God.”

The Charter provides encouragement and guidance for health-care workers in coping with three stages of human life: “generating, living, dying.” Regarding “generating,” the document affirms the Church’s teaching on the immorality of abortion and destructive embryo research. It calls for treating infertility problems only by natural methods, and without destroying unborn lives.

The “living” section includes articles on topics as diverse as anencephaly, ectopic pregnancy, embryo reduction, vaccines, regenerative medicine, and the treatment of rare diseases with “orphan drugs.” The section on “dying” stresses the need to respect the dignity of the person, providing care but not extraordinary or burdensome treatment for those who are terminally ill.

