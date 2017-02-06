Trump to meet Pope in May?
February 06, 2017
US President Donald Trump is likely to meet with Pope Francis in May, when Trump travels to Sicily for a meeting of G7 economic leaders.
The White House has confirmed that Trump will attend the G7 meeting. Although there has been no announcement from either Washington or Rome about a potential meeting with the Pontiff, informed sources told the Vatican Insider that such a meeting was likely.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both stopped in Rome to meet with the Pope (in Bush’s case, Pope John Paul II; for Obama, Benedict XVI) during trips to Italy for the economic summit meeting.
