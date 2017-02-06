Catholic World News

Trump to meet Pope in May?

February 06, 2017

US President Donald Trump is likely to meet with Pope Francis in May, when Trump travels to Sicily for a meeting of G7 economic leaders.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will attend the G7 meeting. Although there has been no announcement from either Washington or Rome about a potential meeting with the Pontiff, informed sources told the Vatican Insider that such a meeting was likely.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both stopped in Rome to meet with the Pope (in Bush’s case, Pope John Paul II; for Obama, Benedict XVI) during trips to Italy for the economic summit meeting.

