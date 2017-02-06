Catholic World News

Accord between Holy See, Congo

February 06, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, traveled to the Republic of the Congo to sign an accord with the nation’s prime minister on February 3.

The accord “guarantees to the Church the possibility of carrying out her mission in the Congo,” the Holy See Press Office explained. “In particular, the legal personality of the Church and her institutions is recognized.”

Congo, a nation of 4.9 million, is sometimes called Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from its larger neighbor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Congo is 42% Protestant and 33% Catholic.

