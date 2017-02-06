Catholic World News

Pope appoints special delegate to Sovereign Order of Malta

February 06, 2017

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu as his special delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Since 2011, Archbishop Becciu has served as the sostituto—one of the leading officials of the Secretariat of State, responsible for the coordination of the Roman Curia. While remaining in that position, the prelate will serve as special delegate until the conclusion of the order’s extraordinary general chapter, at which a new grand master will be elected.

In a letter dated February 2 and made public on February 4, Pope Francis told Archbishop Becciu that he would help draft revisions to the Order’s constitutional charter.

“Until the termination of your mandate, that is, up to the conclusion of the extraordinary Chapter which shall elect the Grand Master, you shall be my exclusive spokesman in all matters regarding the relations between this Apostolic See and the Order,” Pope Francis wrote. “I therefore delegate to you all the powers necessary to decide on any eventual issues that may arise with regard to the implementation of the mandate entrusted to you.”

