February 06, 2017

Lamenting the “logic of rejection and demographic decline,” Pope Francis lent his support to Italy’s pro-life day.

Following the recitation of the Angelus on February 5, the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square that “I unite myself to the Italian bishops in hoping for a courageous education action in favor of human life. Every life is sacred!”

The Pope continued:

We carry forward the culture of life as the answer to the logic of rejection and demographic decline; we are close and together we pray for the children who are in danger of the interruption of pregnancy, as well as for persons who are at the end of life—every life is sacred!—so that no one is left alone and that love may defend the meaning of life.

We recall Mother Teresa’s words: “Life is beauty, admire it! Life is life, defend it!” be it with the unborn child, be it with the person who is close to dying: every life is sacred!