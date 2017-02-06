Catholic World News

Papal video message for Super Bowl

February 06, 2017

Pope Francis issued a video message for Super Bowl LI, in which New England defeated Atlanta 34-28.

“Great sporting events like today’s Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace,” the Pope said.

“By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest, and in a healthy way, we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules,” he continued. “May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity to the world.”

