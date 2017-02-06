Papal video message for Super Bowl
February 06, 2017
Pope Francis issued a video message for Super Bowl LI, in which New England defeated Atlanta 34-28.
“Great sporting events like today’s Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace,” the Pope said.
“By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest, and in a healthy way, we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules,” he continued. “May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity to the world.”
References:
- Video message for the National Football League’s Super Bowl (YouTube Vatican)
- Pope Francis has Message of Peace, Friendship for Super Bowl LI (NBC)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!