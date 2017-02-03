Catholic World News

Priests leaving for Europe, African bishop reports

February 03, 2017

A Catholic bishop in Ivory Coast has revealed that 78 priests have left the country, apparently to seek security in Europe.

Bishop Marcellin Yaoo Kouadio of Yamoussokro said that some of the priests “emigrated to exercise their ministry,” joining the thousands of refugees who have fled the country during years of turmoil. Some, however, simply disappeared, he said.

The bishop remarked that men should not pursue the priesthood in order to have a more secure life. He lamented that many young people are leaving Ivory Coast for a better life in Europe or America. “This phenomenonn also infects the clergy,” he said.

