Catholic World News

Pope encourages Nobel laureates to pursue nonviolence

February 03, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message to a meeting of Nobel Peace Prize winners, encouraging them “in their efforts to promote understanding and dialogue among peoples.”

The meeting of Nobel laureates is taking place in Bogota, Colombia, and the Pope’s message made a special mention of the peace accord between the government and rebels in that country, saying that it could “inspire all communities to rise above animosity and division.”

Quoting from his own message for the World Day of Peace, the Holy Father offered his prayers “that nonviolence will thus become the “hallmark of our decisions, our relationships, and our actions, and indeed of political life in all its forms.”

