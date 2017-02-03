Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State signs diplomatic accord with Republic of Congo

February 03, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, signed a church-state accord with the Republic of Congo on February 2.

During his stay in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, the cardinal met with Prime Minister Clement Mouamba and foreign minister Jean Claude Gakosso. The latter used the occasion to announce that his country was establishing a residential embassy to the Holy See.

Cardinal Parolin is on an 11-day trip through Africa, which has also included stops in Madagascar and Kenya.

