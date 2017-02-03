Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official hopes Trump’s policies will help persecuted Christians

February 03, 2017

The head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations expressed hope that President Donald Trump would change American foreign policy in the Middle East, which he linked to the persecution of the region’s Christians.

“If Trump now says that America should defend its borders, not other [countries’ borders], it’s a totally conscious and well thought-out message,” Metropolitan Hilarion said in a television interview.

“If America stops introducing its policies in the Middle East like a bull in a china shop, then I hope that the genocide of Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities, which has continued in the Middle East for over ten years, will end,” he added, according to the Interfax news agency.

