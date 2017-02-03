Catholic World News

Report finds rising hate speech against Christians in Turkey

February 03, 2017

A report published by Association of Protestant Churches of Turkey found rising hate speech and threats against the nation’s Christians.

The report also found that “many students had been bullied by classmates due to their faith and were encouraged to convert to Islam,” according to the Hürriyet Daily News.

The nation of 80.3 million is 99.8% Sunni Muslim.

