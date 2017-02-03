Catholic World News

Ukraine’s bishops urge prayers for peace

February 03, 2017

Amid escalating violence in eastern Ukraine, the nation’s Latin-rite bishops pleaded for prayers for peace.

“Ukraine needs peace,” they said on February 1. “We know that true peace can be only granted by the heavenly Father, but without our participation in prayer and spiritual support, no initiative will reach the goal.”

