Ukraine’s bishops urge prayers for peace
February 03, 2017
Amid escalating violence in eastern Ukraine, the nation’s Latin-rite bishops pleaded for prayers for peace.
“Ukraine needs peace,” they said on February 1. “We know that true peace can be only granted by the heavenly Father, but without our participation in prayer and spiritual support, no initiative will reach the goal.”
