Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols, Archbishop of Canterbury criticize Trump’s policies

February 03, 2017

In a joint radio appearance, Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster and the head of the Church of England criticized President Donald Trump’s policies, which they both characterized as rooted in fear.

“Policies that are based in fear rather than confidence and courage and Christian values of hospitality, of love, of grace, of embrace rather than exclusion, are policies that will lead to terrible results,” said Cardinal Nichols. “To identify a whole people, a whole nation or a whole religion as the enemy is a desperate road to go down.”

Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury said, “If I had the opportunity to engage with [Trump], and to debate with him, I would consider it a great privilege to try to persuade him to change his views. I would be glad to have the opportunity to seek to persuade him that what he’s doing, the way this is going, is out of fear.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!