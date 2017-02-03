Catholic World News

Mexican bishop: Trump’s economic views contradict Christian faith

February 03, 2017

Bishop Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel of San Cristóbal de Las Casas said that President Donald Trump’s “cares most about business, money, and economics,” which is in “contradiction with the Christian faith.”

“Jesus Christ has told us that money cannot be our god, and therefore, the ultimate criterion for making decisions cannot be economic,” the prelate said in a reflection posted on the website of the Mexican Episcopal Conference. “Jesus Christ teaches us love for the poor, solidarity with the needy, help for the migrants.”

“Our people migrate for economic necessity, not for pleasure,” he added. “No wall will prevent the poor from trying to get into the United States.” Migrants benefit the American economy, he said, because they do the jobs that Americans do not want to do.

The prelate called for food self-sufficiency through the promotion of non-GMO local agriculture and also called for the poor to seek work elsewhere in Mexico rather than in the United States.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!