USCCB rues Trump’s decision to retain Obama’s LGBT executive order
February 03, 2017
The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to leave in place a 2014 executive order on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment.
Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore issued their statement a day before the president addressed the National Prayer Breakfast and pledged to protect religious liberty.
“The new administration’s decision not to rescind Executive Order 13672 is troubling and disappointing,” the prelates said. “The Executive Order is deeply flawed, and its many problems are outlined in our statement from 2014 … In seeking to remedy instances of discrimination, it creates new forms of discrimination against people of faith.”
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:47 AM ET USA
These two prelates don't blow smoke. Trump should pay attention to them.