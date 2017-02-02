Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for February 2017

February 02, 2017

The prayer intention of Pope Francis for February 2017 is “that all those who are afflicted, especially the poor, refugees, and marginalized, may find welcome and comfort in our communities.”

In a video message, the Pope remarks that while new developments grow in cities, “they abandon a part of themselves to marginal settlements on the periphery.” He says that “great sections of the population are excluded and marginalized: without a job, without options, without a way out.”

“Don’t abandon them,” the Pope urged, calling the faithful to join in prayer for those who are suffering.

This year the Vatican has inaugurated a new system for announcing the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions. Rather than announcing two intentions (one general intention, one for the missions) in advance each month, the Pope is working with the Apostleship of Prayer to create a video message promoting one intention each month.

