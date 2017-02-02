Catholic World News

Rumors in Rome anticipate date in 2017 for accord between Vatican, SSPX

February 02, 2017

Talks between the Holy See and the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) have advanced far enough so that Vatican insiders are discussing dates for the signing of an agreement, according to a report in the French daily Le Figaro.

The dates under discussion, according to the Figaro report, are in May or July of this year.

Jean-Marie Guénois of Le Figaro, a veteran Vatican journalist, quotes unnamed Vatican officials who stress that the progress toward a final agreement regularizing the status of the breakaway group will be governed by the ability to reach an accord, rather than an artificial deadline. However, Guénois reports that appropriate dates for the signing of an agreement have been discussed—indicating a level of confidence that the accord is within reach.

The proposed dates, according to rumors circulating in Rome, are:

July 7: the 10th anniversary of Summorum Pontificum, the papal document establishing the traditional Latin Mass as the “extraordinary form” of the Latin rite.

May 13: the 100th annivesrary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.

