Ukrainian Catholic leader meets with families of slain protestors

February 02, 2017

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church met recently with families of the “heavenly hundred”—those slain during the 2013-14 Euromaidan protests that led to the removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

As Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk comforted the families, he spoke of the “information war” that surrounds the conflict that rages there today. “Every time we break through the information blockade, we become the voice of the whole society,” he said.

